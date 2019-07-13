|
|
MARGARET AGNES PORTER
October 24, 1927 - July 5, 2019
Margaret, born October 24, 1927 passed from life July 5, 2019 of natural causes.
Margaret, preceded in death by Jim Porter, married for 61 years, is survived by her sisters Mary and Cecilia, brother Jim, sons Mike and Pat, daughter-in-law, Wendy, grandchildren Bryan, Nick, Kristin, Laura and Chloe, four great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A loving and giving mother who immersed herself in every aspect of life; St. Francis Alter Society, Cub Scouts Den Mother, helped design St. Francis Jr. H.S. basketball courts, and put up with/tolerated yearly camping trips. Margaret loved to travel, was an amazing baker (esp. peach and plum pies), and loved to play basketball with Chloe (grandchild). She will be missed by countless people.
Graveside services for Margaret Porter will be held on Wednesday, July 17, at Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery, 2739 Panama Lane, at 11:00 a.m. No visitation is scheduled.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from July 13 to July 14, 2019