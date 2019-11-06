Home

Margaret "Midge" Boydstun-Jimerson

Margaret "Midge" Boydstun-Jimerson Obituary

MARGARET "MIDGE" BOYDSTUN-JIMERSON
February 9, 1956 - October 30, 2019

Margaret "Midge" Boydstun-Jimerson passed away at her home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 surrounded by her treasured family.

Midge was preceded in death by her parents, John E. Boydstun and Margaret "Peggy" Boydstun.

She is survived by her two sons John Jimerson (Stephenie), and Jason Jimerson; two grandchildren Rachel Jimerson and Jeremy Bivens; her siblings Patti Gay, Bonnie Wellman (Paul), Jay Boydstun (Sherry), Doyle Jimerson (Kandy), and numerous nieces and nephews.

Midge was born in Bakersfield, February 9, 1956. She grew up in east Bakersfield, graduated from East Bakersfield High School and attended Bakersfield College.

Midge was a broker and co-owner of the family business, Boydstun Realty Company. Midge loved the real estate industry and was a distinguished Realtor.

Midge was giving and selfless in so many ways, providing countless contributions to her family and friends, as a community advocate, as an elder in her church and in her lifelong commitment to the real estate industry. Midge served and generously gave of her time to Kern Kiwanis Club, Kern Community Foundation, Alzheimer's Disease Association of Kern County, Northminister Presbyterian Church, Keep Bakersfield Beautiful, and the Bakersfield Association of Realtors.

Midge will be deeply missed by all those that were blessed to know her. Her warm smile, loving hugs, positive attitude and genuine heart will leave a lasting imprint on all who knew her.

Services will be held Friday, November 8, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, 1705 17th St., Bakersfield, CA at 11:00 am. In honor of Midge, #wearlavendar.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Caner Society.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 6, 2019
