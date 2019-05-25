|
MARGARET BRANSON
August 7, 1922 - May 15, 2019
Margaret Branson died May 15, 2019, in Casper, Wyoming in her home surrounded by family, at the age of 96. Margaret was born August 7, 1922, to George and Dora Schram Stimmann, in Modesto, California.
Over her lifetime, Margaret earned a Bachelor's Degree, two Master's Degrees and her Ed.D. Margaret spent her entire professional career as an educator. She was a high school teacher, college professor, assistant superintendent for a large school district in California, associate director for the Center for Civic Education, and Administrator of Instructional Services for the Kern County Superintendent of Schools. During Margaret's tenure with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office, she initiated the We the People curriculum and competition, the Mock Trials competition, and History Day. Nationally she assisted in developing the We the People curriculum and for 26 years, wrote the questions for both the state and national competitions.
Two memorial services are planned for Margaret. The first service will be held on May 31,2019 at 2:00 PM at Our Saviour's Lutheran church in Casper, Wyoming officiated by Pastor Jo Ann Neal for local friends and family. The second service will be held on June 29,2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Reno, Nevada officiated by Pastor Mike Benke. Receptions will follow immediately at both locations. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either the Olivia Caldwell Foundation (www.oliviacaldwellfoundation.org) or the National Humane Society (www.humanesociety.org).
