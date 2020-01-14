|
MARGARET ELIZABETH GUTIERREZ
June 18, 1935 - January 5, 2020
Our beloved, Margaret, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 5, 2020.
Margaret was born on June 18, 1935 to Jose and Maria Rodriguez. She married Ruben Gutierrez on January 27, 1954. They shared 65 happy years together as true partners. They are an example of dedication and love to their 4 children: Michael, Elizabeth, Patrick, and Kathi.
Margaret was employed at East Bakersfield High School as a Teacher's Aide for 27 years before retiring. Many students felt the compassion and support of Mrs. Gutierrez.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Margaret served in many capacities and her acts of service throughout the years have touched many lives.
Margaret is preceded in death by her father, Jose Rodriguez; her mother, Maria Rodriguez; her son, Michael Gutierrez; her brothers, Jimmy Rodriguez, Joe Rodriguez, and Lawrence Rodriguez; and her sisters, Catalina Calvillo and Sally Escudero. She is survived by her husband, Ruben Gutierrez; her daughter-in-law, Donna Gutierrez of American Fork, UT; her children, Elizabeth Elms (married to Bill) of Bakersfield, Patrick Gutierrez (Rosalyn) of University Place, WA, and Kathi Amis (Jim) of Auburn, WA; her brother, Frank Rodriguez; her grandchildren, Brian Gutierrez (Brit), Blake Gutierrez, Brandon Gutierrez (Marie), Lauren Gutierrez, Andrew Elms (Shawna), Timothy Elms (Becky), Jeffrey Elms (Allie), Amy Elms, Rachel Gutierrez, Jacob Gutierrez, James Amis (Meghan), Megan White (Skyler), Paige Barker (Justin), and Abigail Amis (all of whom lovingly call her Pepa); and 16 great-grandchildren with 3 on the way. She also has numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews with whom she loved to spend time.
Viewing will be on January 17, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 5600 Panorama Drive Bakersfield, CA from 9:00am-10:30am. Funeral will be following at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Kern Canyon Road.
We express our deepest gratitude for the medical staff that cared for our sweet Margaret, and Hoffman Hospice for their support.