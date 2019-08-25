|
MARGARET ELIZABETH SMITH
1931 - 2019
Born in Marlin, Texas on July 5, 1931 to her parents Albert and Marie Woltmann. Passed away on August 9, 2019.
Margaret moved from the family farm to California at the age of 8, along with her family. She attended East Bakersfield High where she was the editor of the yearbook her senior year in 1948. She went on to graduate from UCLA and have a successful career at IBM.
While traveling, she met her future beloved husband Harry William Smith; they were married in 1968. Soon after, she retired from IBM to help Harry build a successful business, Smith Electric Motors. Upon a final retirement, she and Harry built there beautiful dream home near Watsonville, CA. In 1991, they moved to Kernville, CA.
Margaret reluctantly joined Harry as chief navigator and scout on their many journeys in his Cessna airplane. She became quite the expert at setting up their many cross country trips to see family and friends.
For many years, she was very active at Kernville United Methodist Church. She had recently returned to Shepard of the Hills Lutheran Church in Lake Isabella, CA.
She pursued many hobbies and interests. She was a gourmet cook. She loved animals, painting, photography, and many arts and crafts. While in Kernville, she learned to make gourds, dream catchers, pine needle baskets, and to paint with water colors.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents Albert W. and Marie F. Woltmann; her husband of 44 years, Harry W. Smith; her step-son Gary K. Smith; her step-son Thomas A. Smith (Fern); and nephew Shawn L. Woltmann (April).
She is survived by her brother Carlton R. Woltmann; her niece Twyla E. Kamback (Stan); her great niece Leslie A. Woltmann; her step-daughter Nancie Dominic; and her step-son Richard Smith (Eleanor). She was also the beloved grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Lake Isabella, CA on Saturday August 31, 2019 at 10:00am. Graveside services will follow at Kern River Valley Cemetery.
In lieu and flowers, donations may be made to: Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 377 Highway 155, Lake Isabella, CA 93240, or Nuui Cunni Native American Intertribal Cultural Center, PO Box 3984, Wofford Heights, CA 93285 ATTN: Pat Henry.