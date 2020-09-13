MARGARET HALL

1929 - 2020

Mom left the green rolling hills of her beloved Pennsylvania and came to Bakersfield as a 13 year old girl filled with dreams of becoming a school teacher. She attended University of California at Santa Barbara then transferred to University of the Pacific in Stockton where she graduated with honors. It was at UOP that she met her amazing husband, Jack Hall. They would be married for 64 years until dad's death in 2015.

Margaret returned to Bakersfield after graduation and taught school for several years. Her first year as a teacher she was voted teacher of the year in her district During her teaching years she would receive that honor 2 more times. She ultimately made the choice to stay home and raise her four children. Her love for her children and her knack for teaching showed in the time she spent with her children and grandchildren teaching them and enhancing their lives. Mom spent countless hours attending our swimming meets, tennis and soccer matches and football games. She volunteered many hours at the Kern County Soccer Park in the early days before the Foundation could afford employees, and at the same time creating special memories with her grandchildren.

Mom's greatest joy in her life was her children and grandchildren. Those left behind and forever thankful to have known this amazing woman are her children John and Becky Hall, Jeff Hall, Jeff and Melinda Baker, and Dinah Hall. Her grandchildren Nick Baker (Tara), Anthony Baker (Sandra), Jessica Hall Asaff (Hari), Jack Hall, Margaret Hall, Jeff Bell, Paul Bell, Vivien Bell and 9 great grandchildren.

Those that welcomed her home were her loving husband Jack and her beloved granddaughter Alexandra Hall along with many other friends and loved ones.

Because of restrictions on gatherings no services are being held. If you wish to honor mom please send a donation to the Alzheimer's Association, 5075 Shoreham Place #240, San Diego, Ca. 92122 Att: Kern County.