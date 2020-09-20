MARGARET META VAN

February 25, 1928 - September 15, 2020

Margaret Meta Van, age 92, woke up in heaven in the early morning hours of September 15, 2020, having lived a long, fulfilling life of giving, serving and loving others.

Margaret was born on February 25, 1928 to Zenna and Floyd Pinkerton in the small town of Athena, Oregon. When she was 13 she and her mother moved to Los Angeles, a difficult move for Margaret, a tomboy at heart who just longed to be back on the farm. However, it ended up being a blessing as she met her future husband, Burt Van, while they were in high school at Culter Academy and then they started dating while attending Biola University. Upon graduation they got married in 1954 and soon after moved to Frazier Park where Burt was the pastor of the Community Baptist Church. Margaret was an amazing pastor's wife and helped with everything pertaining to the ministry.

Unfortunately, Margaret was widowed in 1998 when her husband of 44 years passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer. She decided to move to Bakersfield where she remained until her passing.

Margaret left a beautiful legacy to all who knew her. She had a servant's heart and lived her life to honor her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. 1 Thessalonians 5:16 describes her perfectly: Be joyful always; pray continually; give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God's will for you in Christ Jesus. Whether it was teaching 4th grade, cooking for 85 people at youth camps over an open fire and a Coleman stove, spending time with her grandchildren, making quilts for orphanages and homeless shelters, making malts for the neighborhood children, singing in the choir or writing cards to shut-ins through the Angel Ministry that she started, she did it all with a smile and gratitude. She loved to tell everyone she met how the Lord always provided for her needs. She was truly an angel among us.

Margaret, affectionately known as "Naggies" by her family, is survived by her children, Burt (Celine), Brad (Karen), Barbara (Bill) and Betsy Dunkel, 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, in addition to many "adopted" family members.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Margaret at 10:30 a.m, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Daybreak Baptist Church, 5446 Taft Highway, Bakersfield, California.