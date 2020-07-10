1/1
Margaret Pauline Slater
1928 - 2020
November 18, 1928 - June 22, 2020

Margaret is survived by daughters, Paula Sevier and Sandee Turner; granddaughter, Kristina Pourroy and husband Kenny Pourroy; great grand kids, Allison Eucce and husband Chris Eucce and Ryan Darbee; grandsons, Dustin Ott, Damian Ott and wife Maisie Ott; great grand kids, Kailyn, Madison and Aiden Ott. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Louis (Bud) Slater; daughter Linda (Susie) Slater and son-in-law Dennis Turner.

Memorial to be held at Ethel's Old Corral, Monday, July 13th at 11:30am. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hillcrestmemorial.com for the Slater family.



Published in Bakersfield Californian from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Ethel's Old Corral
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
6613665766
