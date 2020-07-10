MARGARET PAULINE SLATER

November 18, 1928 - June 22, 2020

Margaret is survived by daughters, Paula Sevier and Sandee Turner; granddaughter, Kristina Pourroy and husband Kenny Pourroy; great grand kids, Allison Eucce and husband Chris Eucce and Ryan Darbee; grandsons, Dustin Ott, Damian Ott and wife Maisie Ott; great grand kids, Kailyn, Madison and Aiden Ott. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Louis (Bud) Slater; daughter Linda (Susie) Slater and son-in-law Dennis Turner.

Memorial to be held at Ethel's Old Corral, Monday, July 13th at 11:30am. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hillcrestmemorial.com for the Slater family.