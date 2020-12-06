MARGERY BARKER BLOCKLEY

1928 - 2020

Mom, wife, sister, and daughter had a life to celebrate. She had a great sense of adventure, fun, and wit. She grew up with long pack trips, skiing, puckish letters to her older sister Jean and a Science Degree from UC Davis. Although her adventures often had a scholarly twist, posing on a mountain peak was just pure joy.

Marge and Bill married in 1949. By 1956, with two small children and an infant, they moved from Mendocino County to the territory of Hawaii. Overseas work beckoned in the 1960s. This included tramping through Europe in the dead of winter, a year in sunny Rome, a visit to Egypt, and some years in Iraq. That sojourn concluded with Mom and Dad making a dash in their car from Amarah, Iraq to Damascus, Syria and then to Beirut, Lebanon. More adventures in Brazil, Indonesia and Malaysia followed. Mom's travels were more than just sightseeing. Serious books on the shelves reveal how she steeped herself in the culture, history, literature and art of her destinations.

In retirement, they continued to travel, visiting their far-flung friends and more interesting places. In 2013, they moved to Rosewood where they spent their last years near son Ted. She was a faithful Christian and attended the Rosewood church services when she could.

Mom was terrific at divining what her kids needed, wanted, or should be exposed to. Whether it was photography, music, dance, cultural events, theater, or the great outdoors, we became participants! She nurtured our aesthetic senses, pushing us to look beyond the ordinary. Whether it was a twist in a familiar phrase, humorous story, or a practical joke with props, Mom was always game for a laugh or a chuckle.

Marge, survived by son Ted Blockley (Cheryl), daughter Beth Marriott (John), sister Jean Drummond, two grandchildren and three great grandchildren, now joins husband Bill and daughter Rain, taking her place with the revered ancestors.

Due to the pandemic, no services are planned. Mom loved the Wind Wolves Preserve. If so moved, donations to the Wildlands Conservancy would certainly be welcomed (https://www.wildlandsconservancy.org).