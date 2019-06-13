|
|
MARIA D. SOTO
"LOLA"
1927 - 2019
Maria D. Soto "Lola" 92 of El Paso, Texas passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her children on June 10th, 2019 in Bakersfield, California.
Maria was born in El Paso, TX on April 8th, 1927. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and her sons Josesito Soto, Antonio Soto and Joe Soto. Maria is survived by her children, sons: Ruben Soto Jr. wife Barbara, Alejandro Soto wife Juana, daughters: Dolores Soto, Carmen Soto, Patricia Shofner, Maria Navarro husband Joel; Two sisters Vera and Lupe; She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Visitation and Rosary will be Thursday, June 13th, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Basham - Hopson Funeral Care (620 Oregon St., Bakersfield, CA.) Graveside Services will be held on Friday, June 14th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Union Cemetery (730 Potomac Ave., Bakersfield, CA.).
The family of Maria wishes to extend our sincere appreciation to her caretaker Alicia, her hospice nurse Diane and her CNA Ana with Kindred Hospice.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 13, 2019