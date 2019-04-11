Home

POWERED BY

Maria De La Luz Cazares

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Maria De La Luz Cazares In Memoriam

In Loving Memory of MARIA DE LA LUZ CAZARES
April 22,1950 - April 11, 2011

It has now been 8 years that God decided to take you to everlasting eternity. Although physically you are no longer present, all the beautiful memories we as your family shared with you continue to live in our hearts, and as long as we have these beautiful & amazing memories of you , you will never be gone. To your children Esmeralda, Edgardo, & Julia you were & will continue to be the perfect mother in our hearts. We love & miss you so very much!

www.bakersfield.com/obits

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.