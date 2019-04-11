|
In Loving Memory of MARIA DE LA LUZ CAZARES
April 22,1950 - April 11, 2011
It has now been 8 years that God decided to take you to everlasting eternity. Although physically you are no longer present, all the beautiful memories we as your family shared with you continue to live in our hearts, and as long as we have these beautiful & amazing memories of you , you will never be gone. To your children Esmeralda, Edgardo, & Julia you were & will continue to be the perfect mother in our hearts. We love & miss you so very much!
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 11, 2019