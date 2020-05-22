MARIA DE LOS ANGELES CERVANTES MORALES

October 1, 1930 - May 10, 2020 Maria De Los Angeles Cervantes Morales passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA at the age of 89. She was born on October 1, 1930 in Cerritos, SLP, Mexico. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1960 and lived a life of hard work and of service. Her formal education was capped at third grade, due to economic reasons, however, she prioritized her children's education as a way to attain economic and social mobility and to allow them to be better servant leaders. Although she was a farmworker which involved long hours of work, she made time to support her children. Whether she cooked for fundraisers, spent time in the classroom when she was rained out from work, or attended concerts, talent shows and other events, her children knew that she put a premium on their involvement in the educational system. A devout Catholic, she dedicated her life to God and to her family, who she loved passionately. In addition to her fierce focus on the betterment of her children's future, she supported countless nieces, nephews and other family members in their quest for a better life. Throughout her adult life, there was seldom a time that relatives or friends were not housed, fed, and/or supported in their quest for a better life which involved higher education - including career and technical education. Many of those she has helped consider her and have called her a second mom and/or the most influential person in their life. She was a craftsperson who shared hundreds of baby blankets and other crocheted handiwork that are treasured by their recipients. Among the many farm labor jobs she performed, she packed grapes and was the go-to person when owners wanted a box of grapes packed for a VIP guest. No matter what Angelita did, she took great pride in all of her work. Maria is survived by her children and spouses Francisca (Genaro) Garcia, Angela (Roberto) Salinas, Maria (Samuel) Mercado, Jose (Laura) Morales, Rita Morales, Tomas Morales, her grandchildren Rosalinda Fontana, Natalia Mercado, Angela Godinez, Marissa Sykes, Marcos Salinas, Olivia Morales, Rebecca Salinas Marshall, Max Morales, Madeleine Morales, Christopher Morales, and Remedios Patton and 8 great grandchildren. She has now joined her beloved husband of 62 years Porfirio Morales, her son Javier Morales, great-grandson Frankie Baca, her parents, brother, sisters and other close relatives who preceded her in death. Private graveside services will be held, and a celebration of life will take place in October if public health concerns allow.



