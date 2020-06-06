MARIA AURELIA MARCHAN POLK MARTIN

August 3, 1942 - May 29, 2020

Maria Aurelia Marchan Polk Martin died at the age of 77 on May 29, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA, where she had lived since 1972. She was born to Victor Marchan and Maria Cuevas Marchan in San Juan (en el barrio de Santurce) Puerto Rico on August 3, 1942.

She left behind daughters: Monique Polk and family, Karen Polk Osterland and family, Lisa Polk and family and Paula Joseph and family. She was a beloved wife of both Paul Polk and Wayne Martin.

She was a long time member of Seven Oaks Country Club, a founding member of the Latin American Women's Club, active with the Bakersfield Republican Women, Federated organization and a member of the Bakersfield Women's Club. Maria had hundreds of friends and knew hundreds more. Always one of the best dressed at any event...she was a vivacious presence who loved a great party, wine, music, laughter, excellent food, fun and the company of friends and family. Her passions were travel, shopping, politics and her friends.

Sadly, due to Covid 19 limitations, her services will be held privately for family only. A celebration of life will be planned at some point in the future.

