Maria Martin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MARIA AURELIA MARCHAN POLK MARTIN
August 3, 1942 - May 29, 2020

Maria Aurelia Marchan Polk Martin died at the age of 77 on May 29, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA, where she had lived since 1972. She was born to Victor Marchan and Maria Cuevas Marchan in San Juan (en el barrio de Santurce) Puerto Rico on August 3, 1942.

She left behind daughters: Monique Polk and family, Karen Polk Osterland and family, Lisa Polk and family and Paula Joseph and family. She was a beloved wife of both Paul Polk and Wayne Martin.

She was a long time member of Seven Oaks Country Club, a founding member of the Latin American Women's Club, active with the Bakersfield Republican Women, Federated organization and a member of the Bakersfield Women's Club. Maria had hundreds of friends and knew hundreds more. Always one of the best dressed at any event...she was a vivacious presence who loved a great party, wine, music, laughter, excellent food, fun and the company of friends and family. Her passions were travel, shopping, politics and her friends.

Sadly, due to Covid 19 limitations, her services will be held privately for family only. A celebration of life will be planned at some point in the future.

For online condolences please visit www.GreenlawnM-c.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved