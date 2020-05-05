MARIA TERESA LUQUE

March 23, 1951 - April 26, 2020 On Sunday, April 26, 2020, our mom went home to be with the Lord after a 16 year battle with a rare form of dementia called Pick's disease. Although she was taken from us far too soon, we find solace knowing she is now at peace and we will carry her legacy in our hearts for the rest of our lives. Teresa was a lifelong resident of Bakersfield, CA. She was 69 years old and preceded in death by her parents, Andres and Concha Arredondo. She is survived by her 7 siblings and their spouses, Irene (Virgil) Way, Jesus (Luz) Garcia, Andres (Trini) Arredondo, Lupe (Belen) Arredondo, Juan (Mary) Arredondo, Lola (Richard) Harms, Tino (James Maples) Arredondo, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Teresa's greatest accomplishment in life was being a wonderful mother and role model to her four children, Joseph (Karen), Mark (Steffani), Sonia and Renee Luque. Throughout the course of the disease, she was blessed to welcome the addition of four special grandchildren, Ella, Ciano, MacKenzie, and Sophia. Through life, she gifted her children with many lessons. She emulated what hard work and perseverance looked like every day of our lives. She taught us how to see challenges as opportunities. She never allowed excuses to be made. She expected us to do our best in school and be the example of good character. And lastly, she ingrained in us the value of honesty and integrity. To know our mom was to love her. She was beautiful, vibrant, fierce, and welcoming to all. Her smile would light up a room and her zest for life was magnetic. She made friends everywhere she went and epitomized the title of life of the party. She truly was one of a kind and will be missed dearly by all that knew her, especially her lifelong friends, Ophelia Serrano Miranda, Sylvia Guzman, Kristin Le, and her undeniable bond with cousin, Josie Chavez. Thank you all for your friendship, love, and support to our mom throughout the years. Please know you were all significant pillars in her life's journey. Over the course of the disease, we were blessed with unwavering support from family and caretakers who ensured our mom was well cared for and treated with the utmost respect and compassion. We would be remiss to not acknowledge and express gratitude to our Uncle Lupe and Aunt Belen as well as our Uncle Jesus and Aunt Luz for your support in the early stages of her illness. Additionally, we would like to extend a special thank you to Liza Ponono and the incredible staff at Legends Residential Care and Kindred Hospice Services for your commitment to providing the highest quality of palliative care for our mother. In closing, we have honored our mother's wish to be cremated and with the blessing and kindness of her siblings, she will be laid to eternal rest with her parents, Andres and Concha Arredondo. We love you, mom. *Please note, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, services will look significantly different and will be restricted to immediate family only. Facial coverings and 6ft social distancing will be required. Viewing services will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 4:00-8:00pm at Basham-Hopson Funeral Care located on 620 Oregon St. Burial services to follow on Thursday, May 7, 2020 beginning at 10:00am at Union Cemetery located on 730 Potomac Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Teresa's name to the Alzheimer's Disease Association of Kern County (ADAKC) by texting "Teresa" to 41444.



