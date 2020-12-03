MARIA TERESA VILLALI

October 15, 1943 - November 27, 2020

Maria Teresa Villali, age 77, passed away on November 27, 2020. She was born on October 15, 1943 in Humacao, Puerto Rico and was married to Marcelino Delgado Villali for 57 years.

Maria enjoyed gardening and especially enjoyed tending to her roses. She also shared a great love for animals. For over 30 years, Maria worked for the Bakersfield City School District.

She was the beloved mother of Marcelino Jr. Villali, Marie Ono, Maritza Villali and Melvin Villali. Cherished grandmother of eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Greenlawn Mortuary on River Blvd., Monday, December 7, 2020 from 4-8 Pm, Rosary will be held at 6 pm. Mass will be held at St. Francis Church on H St. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10 am.