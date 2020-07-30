MARIA DEL CARMEN YANEZ DE VIRREY

January 30, 1936 - July 22, 2020

Maria Del Carmen Yanez de Virrey, age 84, of Bakersfield, California passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Maria was born January 30, 1936 in Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico.

Maria was very proud to have her naturalized citizenship. She loved America as much as her birthplace in Mexico. She loved to do embroidery, bookkeeping/accounting, math and non-fiction books. And she was proud to be a housewife.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Joel Virrey Sr., daughter Petra and husband Matthew; son Joel Jr. and wife Tatiania; son Jesse and wife Cathy; loving grandchildren, Michael B, Philomena, Katheryn, Brendan, Sarah (D), Danielle, Michael, and Vladamir; great grandchildren, Joseph, Mia, Jonathan, Olivia, Nathan, Austin, Audrey, Adalyn, Aleczander, Jayde, Jaidyn, James and Journey; brother, Daniel (D) and wife Valentina (D); parents, Jacoba (D) and Victor (D); loving nieces and nephews, Jesus, Hector, Martha, Gloria, Carmen, Petra and Lupe.

A graveside service is Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hillcrestmemorial.com for the Virrey family.