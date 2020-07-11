Maria Yanez

Maria de Jesus Yanez Chune

February 28, 1935- July 4, 2020

Chune was born February 28, 1935 in Covame, Chihuhua Mexico to Jesus and Atilana Ortega. Chune surrounded by her loving family went to be with the lord on July 4th, 2020. Years ago she enjoyed participating on the San Clemente Mission Church singing group.

Chune is survived by her husband of 58 years, Lucas Yanez, and her sons, Frank and his wife Theresa Yanez and Lucas Yanez Jr.

She dearly loved her grandchildren Katie and husband Jess Visser, Courtney, Kendall, Andrew, Bailey and Allie and husband Michael Loftus.

She enjoyed spending time with her brothers and their spouses, Filemon and Aida, Oscar and Elva (deceased), Homero and Licha Ortega and her sister, Gloria and Pancho Gomez.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A special thank you to Araceli Esquivel for her loving, selfless help during Chune's hospice care. Additionally, the family would like to thank Hoffman Hospice for their care.

A viewing and rosary will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery Chapel River Blvd. on Sunday July 12, 2020 from 4 p.m to 6 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.