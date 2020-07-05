MARIAM NOVENE KNIGHT

August 17, 1923 - June 26, 2020

Mariam Novene Knight was born August 17, 1923 in Hemet, CA. She was a homemaker while taking care of her 3 children. She did work outside of the home on occasion and her favorite job was working at Montgomery Wards as a catalog order operator during the Christmas seasons. She shared 73 precious years with the love of her life, Raymond Knight, who passed away just 10 short months ago. She was eager to be reunited with him again. She raised three wonderful children in Bakersfield: Rodney Knight, Patricia Edgerle and James Knight. She adored her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her great, great grandchildren.

After her husband's retirement, the RV travel adventures began with visits to all "lower 48 states" as well as trips to Alaska, Hawaii, the Panama Canal and Israel. She was a prayer warrior and an avid book reader and had quite the amazing book collection.

Mariam loved her family and also loved her church family at Canyon Hills Assembly and the friends that she made at Florence Gardens where she lived for many years.

She was a beloved Mom, Grandma, Grammie and Great Grammie to her 5 generations of family.

On June 26, 2020 Mariam graduated to her heavenly home. She lived an amazing 96 years and always gave glory to God for keeping her alive so long. She lived out every day by loving the Lord, her husband and family. She is preceded in death by her husband, brother, sister, mother and father.

Well done my good and faithful servant, you lived a wonderful life!

Services will be private.