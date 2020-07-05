MARIAN FRANCES PENCE

April 23, 1926 - May 22, 2020

Marian Pence was born Marian Frances Underwood on Friday April 23,1926 in the family home at 5525 Fruitvale Avenue in Bakersfield. She passed into eternal life on Friday May 22, 2020 at home with her family by her side. A graveside service was held Friday May 29, 2020 with family and friends there to say goodbye.

Marian was the fourth of five children born to Marcia Weston Andrews Underwood and Alfred Carl Underwood. She was a tomboy who cherished her nickname Brownie, given to her by her brother Herb because of her brown eyes. She attended Beardsley Elementary School but later transferred to the original one room schoolhouse of Norris School that was built by her grandfather. She attended Kern County Union High School (now Bakersfield High School) and played shortstop for the boy's baseball team her sophomore year.

In 1944 she met Army Air Corps serviceman Charles Pence who would later become her husband of 46 years, while walking in downtown Bakersfield with her sister Barbara. They married in March of 1945. He preceded her in death in August 1991. Marian was also preceded in death by her parents Marcia Underwood Beavers and Alfred Carl Underwood; sisters Eva Vibe Lackman and Barbara Underwood; brothers Lloyd and Herbert Underwood. She is survived by two children, Robb Dennis Pence and Dorothy Elaine Berg; her five grandchildren, Anne Marie Pence, Tom Pence, "Poppy" Stewart, Diane Ross and her husband Derrick Ross, Gina Spencer and her husband Andre Spencer and honorary grandson of the past twenty years, Daniel Montes; eight great grandchildren, Jordan Fitch, Kris Pence, Celeste Pence, Bailee Pence, Hunter Ross, Jadelyn Ross, Shaolin Marion Francis Roberson and Pharaoh Roberson and two great-great grandchildren. Marian is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews who she loved dearly and several grand-nephews and grand-nieces.

Marian lived a long and service driven life filled with giving of herself to others. She cared for her eldest sister, her mother, her mother-in-law, her husband, and her eldest brother during their end of life illnesses. She brought many people into her home over the years and spent countless hours taking friends to doctor appointments, shopping, church, and social group meetings. When asked for help the word "no" was not in her vocabulary. She looked forward to Friday night dinners with her sister Barb and brother-in-law Leo that later became Thursday lunch with Barb following Leo's passing. She loved visits from Philip Holt and claimed his hugs were "just what the doctor ordered".

She was most grateful for the close and loving relationships she had with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and that she was able to see at least three family members every day of her last twenty years.

We would like to thank Linda who lovingly helped with her nursing care as well as being her companion for the past two years, Shelby who was a care companion for her for a year, her Optimal Hospice Team led by Phyllis her RN; including Kim her LVN, Loretta her Home Health-aide, Kimberly her Social Worker and last but not least, Carolyn her Nurse Practitioner. These women became like family to our mom and to me. We also want to thank Chris and Abby at Komoto Pharmacy, Rose from Meals on Wheels and Simon of Bakersfield Funeral Home for his kindness, patience and help during this very emotional time for our family. If you would like to make a donation in Mom's name please donate to N.A.P.D. 2601 F Street 93301. A day program for adults with special needs or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Both were dear to her heart.