1930 - 2020 Marian was born November 10, 1930, and passed away on April 20th at the age of 89. A native Californian, she was raised on an orange ranch near Lindsay. After graduating from Strathmore High School, Marian attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri for 2 years, then completed her bachelor's degree and teaching credential at San Jose State. Marian and her family lived in Northern California for several years before settling in Bakersfield in 1963. In 1966 Marian became a dearly loved teacher of reading, then science, at Compton Junior High until her retirement in 1991. While teaching full time she completed her master's degree at CSUB and was active in curriculum development. Although an only child, Marian formed a large extended family of cherished lifelong friends. She was known for her quick wit, dry sense of humor, and generous hospitality. She had an insatiable curiosity and thirst for knowledge. Marian was an avid fan of the San Francisco Giants and 49ers, a voracious reader, quilter, community volunteer, traveler, and animal lover. Marian was preceded in death by her husband Joseph "Gib" Maurer and husband Richard E. Burger. She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Christine Maurer and Rob O'Connor, and Katherine and Greg Williams, and four grandchildren, Kate O'Connor, Molly O'Connor, Tyler Williams and Elisabeth Williams. Our special thanks to Marian's beloved stepdaughter Nancy Brannon and step-granddaughter Annie Brannon, for their constant love and support. Services will be determined at a later date. Donations may be made in Marian's memory to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, P.O. Box 97007, Washington, D.C. 20090-7007.



