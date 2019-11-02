|
|
MARIANA CANEZ
September 25, 1955 - October 20, 2019
Mariana Oropeza Canez, 64, of Bakersfield, CA, passed away on October 20, 2019 surrounded by family.
Mariana was born in Bakersfield, California on September 25, 1955. She grew up and lived in Lamont CA, attending Arvin High School. After graduation, she was a stay at home fun loving mother, care giver, and babysitter for numerous nieces and nephews. She enjoyed dancing, music and was drawn to pets. If a puppy strayed into her yard it became a part of the family. She embraced her life to the fullest with much love for everyone, especially her only son; Antonio Sanchez, and niece Malari Flores, was the daughter that she never had.
Mariana is survived by her son Antonio Sanchez, her brothers Ray Rene (Sandra) Canez, Carlos (Angie) Canez, sisters Connie Flores, Jane Espinoza, granddaughters Mariana, Carmen, Emma, Antonia Sanchez and great granddaughter Estella Cruz, sister-in-law's Vivian Canez, Lola Canez, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Predeceased in death by her parents Manuel and Juanita Canez, her brothers Frank, Tony (Marta), Manuel Canez, sisters Emma and Lupita Canez Memorial service will be held November 4, 2019 from 11:00a.m. to 12:30p.m. at Kern River Family Mortuary. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 2, 2019