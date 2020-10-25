1/1
Marie Gordon
MARIE H. GORDON
March 4, 1941 - October 8, 2020

Marie was born on March 4, 1941 in Leigh, Lancashire, England to Henry and Mary Hindley. She went to be with the Lord peacefully on the evening of October 8, 2020 after battling ovarian cancer.

Marie is survived by her daughters Heather Merickel, of Bakersfield, CA and Hilary Britton, of Atascadero, CA and her four grandsons: Owen Britton, Isaac Britton, Luke Merickel and Jack Merickel.

Marie became a secretary for the British consulate in Malawi, Africa, where she met and married, Robert H. Gordon Jr. who was teaching for the Peace Corps.

After coming to America with her husband and starting a family, she became a teacher at West High School. She taught in the Special Education and the English departments. Later, she was an administrator for the Bakersfield Adult School, where she helped many achieve their high school diplomas. Upon retirement, and moving to Los Osos, she became a CASA advocate for the San Luis Obispo area.

Marie truly had a heart for the underdog and supported anyone who she met in need. She enjoyed walking and gardening.

Marie is proceeded in death by her beloved husband, Robert H. Gordon Jr., in 1991.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 25, 2020.
October 25, 2020
Though not a student of Marie's, she certainly was someone I would go talk with. Her late husband Bob was my math teacher for two of my years at West High. Marie was kind and warm and I am so sorry to hear of her passing. RIP.
Matt Carton
Student
October 25, 2020
I got to know Marie through our M.B.Pres. Church Women's Breakfast Bible Study in 2019. She was very friendly, with a ready sense of humor.
She had a very close walk with God and was helpful to me in sharing
her Biblical insights. I admire her, also, for the work she did at
the nearby prison, sharing her wisdom with the inmates. ( I know
she will be rejoicing with many of them in Heaven. )May she rest
in peace, and her family rest in the knowledge that God is
caring for her far better than anyone on Earth could do. I am
very sorry for your (and our) loss.
Karen Schwarzmann
Acquaintance
