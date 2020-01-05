|
|
MARIE HARRIS ROBINS
March 3, 1948 - December 20, 2019
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Marie Harris Robins, our loving wife, aunt, sister, and friend to all whose lives she touched, on December 20, 2019. She left us peacefully in Boise, ID. She was in her 71st year.
Born in San Bernardino, CA, to father Loman and mother Mary; her father was a truck driver, and the family moved often when she was young. They settled in Bakersfield, CA, in the early 60s where she attended Foothill High School. Marie worked for many years at House of Almonds in the shipping department. She went on to work as an administrative assistant with Kaiser Permanente. Eventually, she transitioned to Kern Family Health, working in their Building Maintenance department, and finally, she retired from her position as a Human Resources Coordinator.
She met her husband Gary "Rocky" Robins in 1985. They met through a mutual friend in a local softball league. Rocky knew almost immediately that she was the one. For Marie, Rocky was her "knight & shining armor."
She was a beloved sister to Charles and aunt to Juli (Jason) Cote and Natalie (Jay) Hewitt, and great-aunt to Benjamin, Olivia, Claire, and Hero.
Marie loved to listen to country music, enjoy pictures of her family and friends and enjoyed watching a good Lifetime drama or the movie, Weekend at Bernie's. She had a generous and kind heart. She will be remembered for her beautiful, smooth, olive-colored skin and her famous deviled eggs that were always a hit at family gatherings. Her devotion to her husband was also an inspiration. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Donations to the are welcome in lieu of flowers.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 5, 2020