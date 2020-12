MARIE HOWARD

January 25, 1932-November 30, 2020

Marie was an incredible woman who leaves behind a great legacy of faith and love. She passed on to the Lord November 30, 2020.

Marie is preceded in death by her daughter, Sandy Ford, her parents, Ralph and Alta Norwood, her sister Juanita Darden and her brother Howard Norwood.

She leaves behind her husband of 63 years, John Howard, sister, Betty Meyer, son, Steve Howard, daughters Jimmie and husband Bob Johnson, Dora and husband Todd Johnson, grandchildren, Deanna, Jake, Simon, Missy, Darcie, Rodney, Lacey and all of their spouses, as well as 22 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson, many nieces and nephews, and her special friend Marilyn Mobley.

Service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery, 3700 River Blvd in Bakersfield, at 2:00pm on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.