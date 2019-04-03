|
|
MARIE IRENE LENCIONI
June 17, 1938 - April 1, 2019
Marie Irene Lencioni passed peacefully into the arms of God on Monday, April 1st, 2019 as her loving husband of 55 years Robert Vincent Lencioni held her hand.
She was pre-deceased by her parents Maurice and Annette Boucher and sisters Louise and Peggy. She is survived by her sisters Mariette, Pauline and Linda and her children Stephen, Michael, Raymond, Thomas and her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her Rosary will be at St Philip the Apostle Church on 7100 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA at 9:30 am on Friday, April 5th followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am and committal at Hillcrest Memorial. Gifts can be made on her behalf to .
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019