Marie Merickel

MARIE H. GORDON

March 4, 1941 - October 8, 2020

Marie was born on March 4, 1941 in Leigh, Lancashire, England to Henry and Mary Hindley. She went to be with the Lord peacefully on the evening of October 8, 2020 after battling ovarian cancer.

Marie is survived by her daughters Heather Merickel, of Bakersfield, CA and Hilary Britton, of Atascadero, CA and her four grandsons: Owen Britton, Isaac Britton, Luke Merickel and Jack Merickel.

Marie became a secretary for the British consulate in Malawi, Africa, where she met and married, Robert H. Gordon Jr. who was teaching for the Peace Corps.

After coming to America with her husband and starting a family, she became a teacher at West High School. She taught in the Special Education and the English departments. Later, she was an administrator for the Bakersfield Adult School, where she helped many achieve their high school diplomas. Upon retirement, and moving to Los Osos, she became a CASA advocate for the San Luis Obispo area.

Marie truly had a heart for the underdog and supported anyone who she met in need. She enjoyed walking and gardening.

Marie is proceeded in death by her beloved husband, Robert H. Gordon Jr., in 1991.