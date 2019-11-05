Home

Marie Rachel Reichert

Marie Rachel Reichert Obituary

MARIE RACHEL REICHERT
October 17, 1938 - October 31, 2019

Marie Rachel Matthews (Reichert) passed away peacefully with family by her side on October 31, 2019 in Bakersfield.

She is preceded in death by her mother Reva Walsh-Matthews, father Frank Matthews, and brother Frank "Buck" Matthews.

She is survived by her sisters Dorothy Ruggiero, Francie Brandon, Robbie Matthews; her children, Eric (Amy) Reichert, Stacy Reichert, Rhonda (Robie) Heilbron; her grandchildren, Erin, Brandy, Bryan, and Jacob; and four great grand-children.

She lived her whole life in Bakersfield, graduating from East Bakersfield High, class of 1956. Marie loved her vocation as a hair dresser for over fifty years. She called her clients "her ladies" and considered them to be close friends; some of them were with her since graduating beauty school until she retired.

Marie will be best known for her cooking, baking, and celebrating all holidays to the fullest. She was an avid sports fan, always cheering for her Raiders, Lakers, Tiger Woods, and golf. Her door was always open to family and friends to come in and grab a plate of food, get an ice-cold beverage or fresh coffee and enjoy the game. She loved to entertain her children, their family and friends.

Our family thanks Hoffman Hospice Home for treating our Mom and us with dignity, kindness, and love during Marie's final days.

A Celebration of Marie's Life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 2-5 PM. Please contact Rhonda Heilbron at (661) 496-7944 for location and details.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 5, 2019
