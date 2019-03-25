|
MARIE RITA HOPPES
July 1, 1932 - March 12, 2019
On March 12th, our precious mom left her worldly pain and burdens and went home to live with our Savior, where there are no more tears or sadness.
Marie Rita Hoppes was born on July 1, 1932 in Mason City, Iowa. She grew up in Scottsbluff, Nebraska and graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1950. Mom had a difficult childhood. She lived in a boxcar and spent many years working in the fields when other children were playing and being children. In spite of all the hardships mom faced in her life, she raised her children with strict old fashion values. She believed in hard work, respect for your elders and manners and she instilled those in her children.
Mom was married to William Hoppes in July 1960. Following his death in 1970, she remained a widow and worked several jobs to provide for her children. She was employed for the last 17 years with Bakersfield City School District as a member of the food service staff at Sequoia Middle School. Mom worked until the last three weeks of her life. She loved the children at this school. She encouraged them to do well with their studies. She believed that all children had potential to accomplish great things no matter the circumstances of their life.
Mom loved to craft and sew. She was able to create any Halloween costume her grandchildren ever dreamed to be. She loved to go to local coffee shops, especially Sambos and Westchester Bowl for breakfast before work. She made lifelong friends over several years and they meant the world to her.
She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters; Pam Rose (Rodger), Sandie Wolf (Danny), Tami Rice (Rick) and son Charles Lay. Her 6 grandchildren Heather (Clyde), Alicia (Jeremiah), Cody, Nichole (Michael), Caitlin and Joseph (Rachel). She also has 10 great- grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Our family would like to give a special thank you to Susana and Alec for their help and kindness to mom in her last years. She loved you both dearly.
Even though, due to the many hardships in mom's life she was unable to truly live the life she deserved, she always made sure to be a blessing & encouragement to others. We are comforted with the knowledge that she finally has the peace & joy she richly deserved.
Services will be held at Greenlawn Mortuary on Panorama Drive. Viewing on March 28, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral at 10:00 a.m. on Friday March 29, 2019.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019