MARIETTA PALMERSHEIM ORMAN

October 5, 1919 - April 12, 2020

Marietta Palmersheim Orman (nee Congelosi) passed away into her Lord's loving arms on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was born into the family of Pietro and Angelina Congelosi, with eight girls and one boy, now all deceased, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Marietta proudly served in the United States Navy from 1943 to 1946 as a Yeoman Second Class working in Washington D.C. She was Honorably Discharged in 1946.

She resided in Bakersfield, California for most of her adult life. She worked for many local physicians for over 35 years. She was a faithful member and constant volunteer for St. Phillip's Catholic Church for over 50 years, where she enjoyed many loving friendships.

She was preceded in death by her husband of forty years, Warren Palmersheim and her second husband Stanley Orman. She is survived by her step-daughter, Susan Orman Hall; niece, Gail Stuart; great niece, Kristine Post and family. During her last two years she was lovingly cared for by : Gail, Kristine, Ted Post and family in Wisconsin.

A Mass in Bakersfield will be held for family and friends at a later date.