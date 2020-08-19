MARILOU WARD

May 20, 1958 - July 31, 2020

Marilou Ward died after a brave battle with cancer on July 31, 2020 in Bakersfield, California at the age of 62.

A native of Bakersfield, Marilou was born on May 20, 1958. Marilou graduated from Highland High School where she was an accomplished swimmer. She also earned her pilot's license before attending Bakersfield College and one year of law school.

In 1984 Marilou married the love of her life, Michael Ward, who encouraged her to pursue her love of standard poodles, which she raised and bred, as well as her childhood dream of owning horses.

Marilou was adventurous and smart with many interests. She was a triathlete and certified scuba diver. She was passionate about travel and collected photographs of ornate doors throughout the world. She worked various jobs...cashier, waitress, phlebotomist, flight instructor, and rural route postal carrier until eventually opening her own real estate brokerage with her husband Mike. Employees knew her as hard-working and generous.

Marilou was a gracious host with a wonderful laugh and will be remembered as fun-loving, trustworthy and dedicated. She had great pride in and love for her grandchildren Krystal, Kayla, Audrey, Michael, James, and Matthew.

Marilou is survived by her husband Michael Ward; stepchildren Christopher Ward (Jessica), Cindy Ward-Allen, and Jeana Tyson; siblings Carolyn Martin (Scott), Donald Martin, Jean Anne Oliver (Mike), and Patricia Castle; mother-in-law Barbara Ward; and many other family and friends. Preceded in death by father Glenn Edwin Martin. Followed in death by mother Eleanor Eileen Martin.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Marilou's name can be sent for poodle rescue to www.poodleclubofamericarescuefoundationinc.org/donate-to-poodle-rescue.html