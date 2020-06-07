MARILYN DOLPHENE RICHARDSON

August 20, 1935 - May 27, 2020

Marilyn Dolphene Richardson was born on August 20th, 1935 in Oklahoma City, OK to George and Ina Barrett. She left this earth to meet Jesus, her Savior and Lord on May 27th, 2020.

Marilyn worked for the County of Kern, retiring after 19 years of service with the Welfare Department. After she left the county, she worked several years for car rental agencies as a driver, which she dearly loved to do. She also worked during the elections as a poll supervisor and trainer. She loved going to Disneyland, taking cruises, gardening, and tending to her flowers. She deeply loved her family and friends. She was a member of Canyon Hills Assembly of God Church and had been a Christian since giving her life to Christ at 9 years of age.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, her husband Norwood Richardson and her youngest son, Glenn Richardson. She is survived by her eldest son Keith Richardson, her sister's son Jimmy Walton, her cousin Paula McGee, who she looked on as a daughter and her daughter, Hope Riley who she looked on as being a granddaughter. Plus, many other unmentioned family and friends.

Services will be held on June 10th, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park at 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield, CA 93305. The service will be held in the chapel at 10:00 am with graveside to follow. The visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 from 4-8 pm.