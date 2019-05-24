Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
(661) 366-5766
For more information about
Marilyn Griffith
View Funeral Home Obituary

Marilyn Joyce Griffith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marilyn Joyce Griffith Obituary

MARILYN JOYCE GRIFFITH
November 12, 1931 - May 18, 2019

Marilyn Joyce Griffith passed away May 18, 2019 after a short illness. She was born 87 years ago in Bakersfield, California as Marilyn Landers, to Roy and Margret Landers. She attended East High.

Marilyn was married to the late Alvin Thomas Griffith for 54 years. She was a housewife and Mother for 70 years.

She is survived by her Brother Roy D. Landers (Bud) and Wife Teri of Long Beach and Sister Cheryl AxFord of Sacramento. Her children, Daughter, Jayne (Edith Griffith) Rogers and husband James, Son, Midge and Marlene Griffith. Grandsons, Tom and Eric Griffith. Jerrod Mayfield and Wife Ally. Granddaughter, Angela (Tiner) Owens and Husband Steve. All from Bakersfield. She has 7 Great-Grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded by Sisters Beverly Bennet and Linda Haworth and parents.

Family would like to express sincere gratitude to Hoffman Hospice, Faye, Angel, Shawn for the wonderful care of our Mother.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
Download Now