MARILYN JOYCE GRIFFITH
November 12, 1931 - May 18, 2019
Marilyn Joyce Griffith passed away May 18, 2019 after a short illness. She was born 87 years ago in Bakersfield, California as Marilyn Landers, to Roy and Margret Landers. She attended East High.
Marilyn was married to the late Alvin Thomas Griffith for 54 years. She was a housewife and Mother for 70 years.
She is survived by her Brother Roy D. Landers (Bud) and Wife Teri of Long Beach and Sister Cheryl AxFord of Sacramento. Her children, Daughter, Jayne (Edith Griffith) Rogers and husband James, Son, Midge and Marlene Griffith. Grandsons, Tom and Eric Griffith. Jerrod Mayfield and Wife Ally. Granddaughter, Angela (Tiner) Owens and Husband Steve. All from Bakersfield. She has 7 Great-Grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded by Sisters Beverly Bennet and Linda Haworth and parents.
Family would like to express sincere gratitude to Hoffman Hospice, Faye, Angel, Shawn for the wonderful care of our Mother.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 24, 2019