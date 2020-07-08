MARILYN JEAN SHIPP

December 13, 1942 - June 30, 2020

Marilyn Jean Shipp was born in Tulare, California in 1942 and she passed away peacefully at her home with her daughter by her side on Tuesday June 30th.

In 1977 Marilyn went back to school and received her GED all while raising 4 children and while her husband was often working out of town. She then went on to college where she received her nursing degree. She worked in the nursing industry for 25 years with duties including working in the neonatal clinic at KMC and later she worked to help open the allergy center for Kaiser in Bakersfield.

Marilyn loved to travel and one of her more memorable trips which included a trip to the World's Fair in Spokane with her sister and her mother along with 8 children, the youngest only four months old. The station wagon was light blue with brown panels on the side, it looked like it could be used in the movie Vacation and the outcome was similar to the movie. (Luggage falling off the top of the car and grandma screaming every explicative known to man). On the return trip, they stopped in Las Vegas where they were able to see Elvis Presley.

Another of her more memorable trips was an overseas trip to Portugal and then Lourdes France as part of a religious pilgrimage.

She was an avid Rams fan and a very devoted Dodgers fan. She was able to attend a World Series Game 7 where the Dodgers lost unfortunately due to the opposing team cheating.

Marilyn loved her family very much and she was beloved by many. She attended Christ the King Church and one of her final words were "I love you Monsignor Frost".

In her later years, she loved spending time with her animals including several dogs, and numerous birds and fish.

The Christmas season was always one of her favorite seasons and she loved the lighting displays her husband Dean would put up on the house which won numerous Griswold Awards from the Californian.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Dean Shipp. She is survived by her sister Brenda Lively-St. Jacques, her daughter Tammy Watson and her husband Terry, her son Steven Shipp, her daughter Shelly Shipp and her son Dean Shipp Jr., along with 7 grandchildren including James Dean and Jennifer, Sarah Kite and Alex, Chris Shipp and wife Kanda, Nicholas Shipp, Ethan Shipp, Natalie and Will Carpenter, and Madison Claffy. She is also survived by 9 greatgrandchildren including Shea, Mattie, Turner, Molly, Davis, Shelby, Sadie, Miller and Beverly.

