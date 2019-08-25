|
|
MARINO FRANK PIERUCCI
August 24, 1935 - July 16, 2019
Marino (Frank) Pierucci was born on August 24, 1935 in Bakersfield, CA, to his parents Reno and Hazel Pierucci. He was raised in Bakersfield and graduated from Kern High School in 1954, and went on to earn certifications in the trade of carpentry from Bakersfield College. Frank's specialty was in cabinet making, and he eventually established his own local business with Jack Salcido as ABC Cabinets. They built quality cabinets for many years for a diverse number of clients throughout Kern County. In 1972 Frank and his partner parted ways and Frank began working for the Kern High School District as a Journeyman Carpenter. Over the years Frank built many trophy cabinets, shelving and cabinet units as well as computer stations for all the high schools in Kern County. Many which are still in use today. Some of the other accomplishments during his lifetime were a love of flying of which he secured his pilots license and participated in several years flying different types of aircraft out of Meadows Field in Bakersfield, CA.
In 1997, Frank had succumbed to heart problems and had to have open heart surgery which eventually required him to retire from his position with the Kern High School District after 25 years of service. In his retirement he and his wife, Norma loved to travel and cruise with family on the open seas, and visiting their condo in Hawaii each year took precedence in their lives. It was obvious to all that Frank loved life, and the experiences that it offered to share with his family and friends. Frank was a warm spirited and welcoming man who would often demonstrate that you were a stranger for only the first five minutes upon meeting him. His love of family and his Greek / Italian heritage defined his life.
On July 16th, at 1:45 am Frank's spirit passed from this life into the loving hands of his creator. He is survived by his wife Norma of 36 years, his brother Tommy and wife Judy, son Greg; daughter Julie, grandson Nicholas and granddaughter Angela, extended family, son Michael and wife Cathy, daughter Stacy and grandson Riley. Frank was loved by many and his impact on our lives will not be forgotten and his memory lives on, and we look forward to seeing him at the Lord's Resurrection.
A special thanks to the wonderful caregivers of Hospice and the caregivers of the Park, a senior care facility.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 25, 2019