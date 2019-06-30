|
MARION JOYCE SPRAYBERRY
1932 - 2019
Marion "Joyce" Sprayberry was born on May 24, 1932 in Harrisburg, PA and passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019 in Bakersfield.
Joyce was born to Henry and Parmalee Wetzel. She attended Homer City High School and graduated with her R.N. from Indiana Hospital School of Nursing in 1954. Joyce pursued nursing in several states before making her way to California in the early 1960s. She was hired at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital in Obstetrics eventually becoming Supervisor of the Department. She delivered a lot babies over the years when they didn't want to wait for a doctor.
While at Memorial a coworker introduced her to Tom Sprayberry. Her husband flew pigeons with Tom and thought they would hit it off. While Joyce was quiet and reserved Tom was the complete opposite. Somehow he convinced her they'd be a good pair and they married on a blazing hot day in May, 1963. In the late '70s Tom was transferred to the Imperial Valley with his employer, Calcot, where the family lived for several years. Joyce continued her nursing there and they made many good friends in the area. Upon returning to Bakersfield Joyce went back to work at Memorial until her retirement in 1995.
Joyce was a lovely woman in both physical appearance and demeanor. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed scrapbooking, cooking and spending time with her family. The Sprayberry's had a cabin in Panorama Heights and spent many weekends with friends playing cards, barbecuing and partaking in a few adult beverages. While the mountains were a favorite destination her true happy place was Cayucos. Each summer she would count down the days until they would travel to the coast, rent the same condo overlooking the ocean where she would spend hours reading and enjoying the cooler climate.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 56 years Tom Sprayberry; daughter Robbin Smith (Jack), grandchildren Kate and Ben Hamilton of Bakersfield; daughter Jill Newbrough (Mark) grandchildren Lauren Montijo, Andi and Raef Newbrough all of Great Falls, MT.
The family would like to thank the staff of Optimal Hospice for their thoughtful care the last few months. Moreover we are forever indebted to George and Emma at Divine Mercy for the love and care given the past six years. They treated her like family and we are so grateful for their compassion.
There will be a small family service at a later date. Memorial gifts maybe directed to Optimal Hospice.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 30, 2019