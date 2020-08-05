1/1
Marjorie Ann Bierman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MARJORIE ANN BIERMAN
July 6, 1923 - July 28, 2020

Marjorie Bierman passed away in her sleep on July 28, 2020 at 97 years old.

Margie was born on the Osborne farm in Madison County, Nebraska to Clyde and Bertha in July of 1923. She graduated from Battle Creek High School and after receiving her teaching certificate, she taught in the rural schools of Madison County for six years. In December of 1944, she married Joe Bierman, and farmed outside of Battle Creek where their 3 children were born.

In 1955 the couple auctioned off the livestock and property on the farm and moved to Bakersfield. When they first arrived in California, Margie worked for Pacific Southern Foundries as a receptionist and payroll clerk then taught at St. John's Lutheran school. After 17 years of teaching, Margie retired in 1973 and enjoyed working at Southside Pharmacy with her two pharmacist sons.

After her husband Joe retired in 1985, the couple traveled extensively in the United States and abroad. In 1989 the couple moved back to Battle Creek where they spent nine years enjoying family and friends. Eventually Margie and Joe retuned to California to be close to their children and grandchildren.

Margie loved her church, her family, winning at cards, and having a glass of wine.

Marjorie is survived by her daughter Julie (Bob), her daughter-in-laws Marilyn and Cathy, seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, her sisters Ruth and Betty, numerous nieces and nephews and her best friend Pat.

She is preceded in death by her husband Joe, her sons Ron and Bill, three brothers and four sisters.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Community Pride Care Center, 901 S 4th Street, Battle Creek, NE 68715.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved