MARJORIE ANN BIERMAN

July 6, 1923 - July 28, 2020

Marjorie Bierman passed away in her sleep on July 28, 2020 at 97 years old.

Margie was born on the Osborne farm in Madison County, Nebraska to Clyde and Bertha in July of 1923. She graduated from Battle Creek High School and after receiving her teaching certificate, she taught in the rural schools of Madison County for six years. In December of 1944, she married Joe Bierman, and farmed outside of Battle Creek where their 3 children were born.

In 1955 the couple auctioned off the livestock and property on the farm and moved to Bakersfield. When they first arrived in California, Margie worked for Pacific Southern Foundries as a receptionist and payroll clerk then taught at St. John's Lutheran school. After 17 years of teaching, Margie retired in 1973 and enjoyed working at Southside Pharmacy with her two pharmacist sons.

After her husband Joe retired in 1985, the couple traveled extensively in the United States and abroad. In 1989 the couple moved back to Battle Creek where they spent nine years enjoying family and friends. Eventually Margie and Joe retuned to California to be close to their children and grandchildren.

Margie loved her church, her family, winning at cards, and having a glass of wine.

Marjorie is survived by her daughter Julie (Bob), her daughter-in-laws Marilyn and Cathy, seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, her sisters Ruth and Betty, numerous nieces and nephews and her best friend Pat.

She is preceded in death by her husband Joe, her sons Ron and Bill, three brothers and four sisters.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Community Pride Care Center, 901 S 4th Street, Battle Creek, NE 68715.