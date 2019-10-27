|
MARJORIE JOY PRESLEY
November 25, 1923 - October 22, 2019
Marjorie Joy Presley passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the age of 95 in Bakersfield, CA. She was born November 25, 1923 to Henry and Margaret Quandt in Los Angeles, CA. She grew up near McKittrick, CA and attended Taft schools. She then attended UCLA as a music major and graduated in 1945. It was at UCLA in a music history class that she met her future husband, James Presley. They were married on January 27, 1945, in Los Angeles.
After teaching music at a Junior High School in El Monte, CA, Marjorie and James started a family in 1948 with the birth of their first child, Rochelle, in Los Angeles, CA. Three more children followed in the 1950's with John, Arthur, and Robert. After living in Los Angeles, Marjorie, James, and the family moved to Kernville, CA, then Bakersfield, CA, and finally Wasco, CA, where Marjorie raised her family full time and James taught instrumental music at the elementary and Junior High Schools. They lived in Wasco for 34 years.
After the children had grown older, Marjorie returned to teaching first and second grades at Carl Clemens Elementary School in Wasco beginning in 1965. Also, she gave private piano lessons at home after school. Both Marjorie and James retired from teaching in 1984. They then moved to Bakersfield where they lived the remainder of their lives.
Although Marjorie enjoyed teaching, family was always the center of her life. When asked what her greatest achievement was, she responded "my wonderful, loving family." She will be greatly missed. Marjorie was also a member of the First Congregational Church in Wasco, the California Retired Teachers' Association, the West Kern Oil Museum, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Marjorie was surrounded by her loving family of four children, nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Her children include her daughter, Rochelle Ash (Charles) of Bakersfield, both deceased; and her sons John Presley (Carol) of Madera, CA; Arthur Presley of Bakersfield; and Robert Presley (Angelica) of Bakersfield. Her grandchildren include Rochelle and Charles' daughters Alexis Roy (Mike) of Bakersfield; Lorraine Ash of Bakersfield; Sarah Ash (Chris Cowell) of Agua Dulce, CA; and John and Carol's sons Joel Presley of Clovis, CA; Aaron Presley of Baltimore, MD; and Jonathan Presley of Brooklyn, NY; and Robert and Angelica's children Loren Presley of Bakersfield: Ariel Dang of Bakersfield, CA; and Alec Presley of Bakersfield. Her great- grandchildren are Sydney and James Roy; Avital and Charles Ash; and Kailiza and Nikko Sanders.
The family wishes to extend our deepest gratitude to Tess Saulog who was Marjorie's loving friend and caregiver for many years. Also, the family says thank you to the staff of Pacifica Senior Living and Optimal Hospice for providing wonderful care.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Greenlawn Chapel. Services will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield, CA 93305, Greenlawn Chapel.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.