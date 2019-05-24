Home

MARK ALLEN SKAGGS
April 9, 1977 - May 18, 2019

Mark Allen Skaggs was born in Bakersfield on April 9th, 1977 and passed away quietly on May 18th.

He loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, and 4-wheeling. He worked in the oilfields on drilling rigs for Ensign as well as in North Dakota. He also worked as as Roofer and Rebar Pool Tech. He loved his family and had a huge heart for those in need. He was a fun loving, free spirit. Always the life of the party.

He is survived by his parents Jack and Marcia Skaggs, his Brother Gary, his three children Emily, Anthony and Cody, his Aunt Vivienne and Uncle Brent Teets, Aunt Gerri and Uncle Bill Skaggs, and his Cousins Niki Garring and Aimee Teets.

Be at peace now Mark, you will be sadly missed.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 24, 2019
