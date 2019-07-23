|
MARK JONATHAN EVANS
October 11, 1960 - July 20, 2019
Mark Jonathan Evans passed away on July 20th, 2019 in Bakersfield, CA. Mark was born in Stockton to Don and Ella Evans. Mark was the younger brother to Ron and Cindy and the oldest triplet to Jean and Craig. Mark met Karen - his wife of 33 years - at Fresno State and moved to Bakersfield in 1986.
Mark enjoyed any activity involving his sons Michael, Daniel and Justin. He coached, or cheered at every soccer, baseball or track meet. He was an active participant in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts - as a leader, and later helped scouts earn their Eagle rank. He spent so many happy days fishing, playing golf - any activity as long as it was going to be fun! He especially enjoyed being a part of Daniel and Julie's wedding, where he was able to show off his dancing skills.
Mark was a faithful Bay Area sports fan to the Giants, 49ers and Warriors. He was able to see all of his teams win championships over the years and celebrated all with great enthusiasm. The best days were those spent with the family going to a game - or sometimes even two! He enjoyed the Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament as an annual get-away with Karen. He has a large sports memorabilia collection that he enjoyed surrounding himself with up until his last days.
Mark was devoted to public service and worked as a Civil Engineer for the Kern County Roads Department for his entire career. He enjoyed the people he worked with, especially his best friend Patsy. Mark would have loved to have had a retirement party to be able to express his gratitude to his coworkers. He was a member of ASCE and was active in encouraging youth to pursue careers in engineering.
Mark is survived by his wife, Karen, and sons Michael, Daniel (wife Julie) and Justin. He is survived by his mother Ella and siblings Ron, Cindy, Jean and Craig. He will be greatly missed by 14 nieces and nephews to whom he was the "Funcle" and all of his in-laws who embraced him as a brother and son. He looks forward to seeing his father Donald, his father-in-law Jack and his family dogs Lucy, Snickers, Beedee, and especially Ellie. The thought of seeing them again made him smile.
Special thanks from our family go to Dr. Cartmell and his staff at CBCC, Mercy Hospital Downtown, and Hoffmann Hospice. Mark received excellent compassionate care at Mercy Hospital Downtown, and at Hoffmann Hospice where he spent his last months. We will forever be grateful to the entire staff at Hoffmann for making Mark comfortable when it was so hard to do.
A Celebration of Mark's Life will be held on Friday, July 26th at 2:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Southwest 2739 Panama Ln. with a reception immediately following.
Although we are sad to have lost Mark, it's impossible not to smile when we think of him. What a gift!