MARK RAYMOND BAIZE
1962 - 2019
Mark was born in Bakersfield on May 13, 1962 and passed away peacefully at home on August 22, 2019. He loved fishing, woodworking and spending time with his family, especially his fishing trips to Shaver Lake and beach trips to Pismo Beach. Mark was always there to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. He set a great example for his two boys, Matt and Nick in all aspects of life.
Mark is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Wendy Baize and his sons Matt (Kensee) Baize and Nick Baize; his parents Toby and Linda Baize; brothers Ron (Stacy) Baize, and Jim (Debbie) Baize; father-in-law and mother-in-law Leon and Carolyn Standridge; brother-in-law Scott (Carole) Standridge and family friend Dale Ayers; nephews Dallas (Brittany) Baize, Myles (Chelsi) Baize; nieces Ashley (Kevin) Callahan, Courtney, Brittany and Haley Baize and Miranda (Kameron) Arnold and Madison (Dylan) Standridge, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mark was tough as nails but had a big heart who was fiercely protective of his family.
A celebration of Mark's life will be held on Friday, August 30th at 11am at Northside Community Church at 3331 Calloway Drive in Bakersfield. At the family's request, please wear bright colors.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019