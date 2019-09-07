|
MARK ROWE SABIN
December 17, 1962 - August 31, 2019
When I was a young boy my family took a camping trip to a lake. While everyone was getting settled, I snuck off and climbed a path to a peak. I stood at the edge with my arms outstretched and thought, "I am the only person who has ever been in this place. I'm free, and I'm alive."
Mark was born in Bakersfield, CA. He was preceded in death by his father Fred Sabin, mother Cecile Conner, grandparents Clyde and Ruth Sabin, Jewel and Eula Hurst.
Mark's medical problems began at the age of seven. He became gravely ill and the doctors were perplexed. The virus, Kawasaki's Disease, went undiagnosed for over a decade. Mark's case was the first of its kind in the United States and is written about in the American Medical Journal. The damage that was done during its course would not be identified until he was fourteen and suffered a heart attack. It was determined that his heart was grossly enlarged, and aneurisms were formed in his aortic and abdominal arteries. Over the next decade Mark spent an unbelievable amount of time at UCLA Medical Center where he was considered a miracle survivor. In the following 42 years Mark received three heart transplants and endured hundreds of procedures. He made this look easy, never complaining or feeling sorry for himself.
After graduating from Highland High School Mark embarked on his journey of continuing his education in the Los Angeles area. He started at a junior college and worked diligently to attend UCLA. Mark held many jobs, lived in precarious locations, and truly put himself through college with no assistance. He made wonderful lifelong friends while attending school. This group vowed to stick together, and they have. Every Thanksgiving they all convene at a residence of one member or another. The shenanigans were plentiful, including the green jacket and the famous fruit cake that has been passed from person to person at Christmas time. These friends were so special and precious to Mark. We thank them for their love and support of him over the years. In 1988, when graduation was near, he became very sick and it was diagnosed that he would require a heart transplant. Determined to finish what he started Mark took his last, final exam while hospitalized. He did it, he graduated and began his career. Two more transplants occurred in 1991 and 2004. Mark was humbled and so very grateful for the gift of life the three donor families bestowed upon him.
Mark was hired with the County of Kern as an agricultural inspector, his career spanned 27 years. He rapidly advanced and became an invaluable asset in computer programming. Recently, he was awarded a Proclamation by the Kern County Board of Supervisors for his innovative development of the Kern County Geographic Information System (GIS). Mark digitally mapped all AG fields in Kern County. This cutting-edge application is enabling first responders' immediate access to remote locations in need of assistance; pesticide incidents, medical emergencies, fires, etc. Additionally, this program streamlined permit assignment. Similar departments from around the world have come here for training on this incredible software.
When Mark became a dad, he was happier than he had ever been. Matthew was his pride and joy. The two were inseparable and enjoyed 18 loving, fun, and adventurous years together. He encouraged, nurtured, and supported Matthew in every aspect of life. The two shared a common love for food, never turning down even the most bizarre delicacy. They could spend hours building with Legos. Mark loved carting Matthew around to his various school, social, family, and sporting events. His dedication to Matthew was stellar. Although he was ill, Mark insisted on accompanying Matthew to France and settle him in for college the Fall of 2018. In 2016 Mark met his love, Leticia. The two married in December 2018. This new chapter brought Mark a stepson, Triston, whom he loved dearly, a little red dog, and so many new friends. They enjoyed his homemade popcorn and laughing ridiculously and loud at his terrible dad jokes. On quiet nights they all danced in the kitchen and made pies together. They spoke of trips to be taken and food to be tasted. A recent bucket list trip was to see the Rolling Stones. Mark and Leticia cherished this adventure together. This was such a happy time in Mark's life.
Mark is survived by his loving wife Leticia, son Matthew Sabin, and stepson Triston Robles. Stepfather Donald Conner, sister Michelle Maples (Jim), brother Brian Sabin (Erica). Numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Mark was our hero; he fought a valiant fight and he will be missed beyond words.
In lieu of flowers you may donate to: OneLegacy.org (Foundation) Services will be held at Greenlawn NE Monday September 9, 2019. Viewing will be held at 1:00pm and services at 2:00pm.