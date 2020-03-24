Home

POWERED BY

Mark Rumph

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Rumph Obituary

Mark Wayne Rumph
April 29, 1961 - March 14, 2020

In his final moments, Mark was surrounded by the people in his life he loved most.  He is survived by friends and family, Cindy Rumph, Robert and Patty Elam. His children Elise, Mark, and Faith and his four Grandchildren, his two Sisters and five Brothers and families.

In 1978, Mark dedicated himself by water baptism, to his faith as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. This all on its own, made Marks family of Brothers and Sisters, grow exponentially. Mark would ardently preach the "Good news of Jehovah's kingdom" in the public preaching work, and would tell anyone with a listening ear, of the hope he had in the Resurrection found in John 5:28-29 .

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -