MARK ANDREW URSIN

December 7, 1961 - May 16, 2020

Mark was born in Bakersfield, California to Richard and Margaret Ursin. He graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1980 where he excelled in Music, Photography, and Electronics. Mark also played football and was on the Swim team. After high school, Mark earned his FCC License to be a Technician at CBS Channel 23 in Bakersfield, where he worked for over ten years. He enjoyed working on cars, celebrating with friends and family around the pool or at the Kern River. He also enjoyed scuba diving, fishing, trips to Morro Bay, Ventura, local lakes, and other adventures with his dog Molly.

In 1990, Mark moved to Sacramento and had several successful sales jobs. While in Sacramento, he became a frequent volunteer and subsequently a paid employee of the Salvation Army. Mark played piano and organ at church services in Sacramento and Bakersfield as he worked closely with his Aunt Betty, and Uncle Kenneth Gibson in the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center. They mentored Mark throughout his life. In 2003, Mark was involved in a serious auto accident, which limited his mobility. Despite this setback, Mark continued to volunteer his time, play the piano, BBQ, and helped with local Events. In 2006 Mark moved to Asheville, North Carolina where he enjoyed the local food scene and volunteered his time at Veteran Homes and local events. He enjoyed fishing and played with several musical groups locally and in Nashville. Mark was preceded in death by his father Richard Ursin and Grandparents on both sides.

He is survived by his mother, Margaret Ursin of Bakersfield, brother Richard Ursin and wife Mary, and son Jackson of Anchorage Alaska, sister Diane Ursin of Petaluma. Mark is also survived by his Aunt, Uncle, Cousins, and other Family members.

Per Marks request there will be no services. In Lieu of flowers or gifts the Family requests that donations be made to The Salvation Army, 200 19 th Street, Bakersfield, California 93301.