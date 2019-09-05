|
|
MARK WARREN BROCK
September 3,1968 - August 28, 2019
Mark was born September 3, 1968 and passed away unexpectedly August 28, 2019 in Bakersfield, California.
Mark loved to work and was always the hardest worker on the job. He worked underground construction, oilfield work, and spent several years traveling the United States as a directional driller.
Mark was a generous soul who would give whatever he had to his family and friends. He was a fun-loving, loyal friend who was loved by his family and will be deeply missed.
Mark is survived by his father, Gary Brock and his wife Donna; his mother Margo Brock; his brother Kevin Brock and his wife Coco; his niece Miranda Sidoti; his nephews Cade Brock, Cameron Peoples, and Connor Brock; his uncle Eric Brock; and his aunt Jolene Lenmark.
Graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3700 River Blvd., on September 10, 2019, at 10am. Anyone wishing to honor Mark's life, please make a donation to your favorite animal shelter. Mark had a special love and kindness for all animals.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 5, 2019