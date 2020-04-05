|
MARK WESTON POUNDS
February 26, 1990 - March 24, 2020
Mark Weston Pounds, 30, of Bakersfield, passed away March 24, 2020, surrounded by family. Weston was born February 26, 1990, to Mark and Susan Pounds.
Weston was a 2008 graduate of Foothill High School where he was active in wrestling and Future Farmers of America (FFA). In 2007, he was a member of Foothill's FFA Parliamentary Procedure National Championship Team. He married his first love, Jackie McCay, in 2014, and together they built a life centered around their beautiful children, Wyatt and Adaline. They changed his life and he was the most amazing father.
Growing up, much of Weston's free time was spent at the truck yard of his family's trucking business. He enjoyed attending truck shows with his dad and brother, and going on hikes, camping trips, and bicycle outings with his grandparents. Weston experienced many summer vacations at Lake Tahoe, Yellowstone National Park, Lake Eufaula and other adventures with his cousins, aunts and uncles including trips to Switzerland and Italy. Upon graduating from high school, Weston joined the family business, driving trucks for Central Valley Transport where he worked until the time of his passing. He will long be remembered for his big heart, warm smile, and his fun-loving antics.
Weston is survived by his wife, Jackie, his two children, Wyatt and Adaline, parents, Mark (Barbara) Pounds and Susan Kincaid, brother, Colton (Chelsea) Pounds, nephew and niece, Benjamin and Brooklynn Pounds, Mother-in-law Patricia (Brian) Threewit, Father-in-law Bob (Mickie) McCay, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
The family wishes to express their thanks to the Intensive Care Unit staff at Kern Medical for their expertise and care of Weston in his final hours and to Yolanda Plaza, David Bunting, Don Phillips, and Steve Nichols for their bedside prayers and blessing. We appreciate and are comforted by all who have reached out in love and support in this difficult time. A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date.
