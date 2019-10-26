|
MARLENE LORRAINE ROUX
November 1, 1951 - October 21, 2019
Marlene Lorraine Roux, a lifelong resident of Bakersfield, passed away peacefully on October 21, after a long and courageous 3 1/2 yr. battle with cancer, with her family and friends by her side at Memorial Hospital.
Marlene was born on November 1, 1951 in Bakersfield, California, she was the daughter of John Karl Tobisch and Betty Lorraine Pingree.
Marlene graduated from Foothill High School in 1969, then she started a career with the Bakersfield Californian. Her winning personality allowed her to achieve the position of Account Executive. She retired from the newspaper after 25 yrs. of service. Soon after that she was hired by the County of Kern at Career Services Center as a job coordinator. After retiring from the county in 2013, she enjoyed traveling and sightseeing with her husband. She was a fabulous cook, skilled at arts and crafts, and always had a sharp eye out to decorate her beautiful home. She loved organizing parties and entertaining with family and friends. She enjoyed the central coast for dining, shopping, and long walks on the beach with her husband and dogs. She also loved spending as much time at their mountain cabin as possible.
She is survived by her loving and loyal husband of 38 years, Rick Roux; son Darin Kizer, stepsons Richard and Scott Roux; brother Steve Myrick; sister Gloria Hooper; grandsons Will and Rory Kizer; granddaughters Jaylene and Eileen Roux; and their 5-yr. old aussie, Kodiak James. The family would like to send a special thank you to Margarita Valle for her loving care of Marlene toward the end of her journey. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Our dearest wife, mother, grandmother, and friend will be tremendously missed by all.
Marlene's Life Celebration will include services on her birthday Friday November 1, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the Doughty Calhoun O'Meara funeral home (1100 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301).
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the at https://donate3.cancer.org .
To extend condolences, please visit www.doughtycalhounomeara.com DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL HOME
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019