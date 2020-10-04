MARSHA KAY FUNK

September 25,1941 -September 12, 2020

Our hearts are heavy with the loss of Marsha's life and how quickly it changed. Two heart valves had become severely damaged and open-heart surgery became necessary. A successful surgery gave us hope for recovery, but an underlying liver cancer issue was too much for her weakened body to overcome.

Thus, our family is saddened to announce the passing of Marsha Kay Funk on Sept. 12, 2020 at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. Her husband Bob and their two sons, Corey and Joel, were surrounding her bedside, listening to Amazing Grace being sung by the Celtic Women Singers of Ireland as she passed peacefully from this earth to the heavenly gates and the arms of Jesus Christ. As God has promised, she has a new body and is now pain free.

Marsha was born to Alden and Wynona Derby, Sept. 25, 1941 in Denver, CO. and her sister Pamela followed. She lived in a wonderful Christian home with extended family living close by which she always cherished. The family then moved to Albuquerque, N.M. for her high school years and upon graduation they moved to Livermore, CA. She attended the College of Pacific (UOP) for one year and finished her undergraduate years at Westmont College in Santa Barbara, which she said was like going to Heaven. Her graduate years were spent at the Univ. of Calif. Berkeley, receiving a Master's Degree in Librarianship and a teaching credential at Calif. State University, San Jose.

Marsha was very devoted to her husband and family. She always was interested in the lives of others and life was not about her. She was involved with her boys throughout all their years in school, including home schooling her sons during each of their 5th grade years. She was a teacher at several different levels and locations. She finished her career as a Library Media Teacher at Sierra Jr. High.

At the core of her life was an unwavering belief from an early age that she was a child of God because she had invited Jesus Christ into her heart. At Westmont College, she found the scriptures to come alive. She served her Lord and Savior in many ways, including being a Sunday School teacher, being involved in women's and mixed Bible studies, mission trips and Mom's in Touch groups praying for their children and grandchildren. Marsha was a prayer warrior. She and Bob were actively involved members of Fruitvale/Riverlakes Community Church for over 50 years. For a number of those years, she faithfully served as the church librarian.

Marsha leaves behind her husband Bob after 54 years of marriage, son Corey (Jill), grandchildren, Miles, Juliette and Annie of San Marcos, son Joel of Bakersfield, sister Pamela Glossup of Pleasanton, brother-in-law Howard Funk (Patricia) of Bakersfield and many other relatives.

In memory of Marsha's life there will be a gathering of family and friends with social distancing and wearing of masks on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at Park Place, 28144 Fresno Ave, Shafter CA.

A private burial will take place at the Bakersfield National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Marsha would be pleased if you would choose to give in her memory to CRU, ISP (International School Missions), 5801 North Union Blvd., Suite 201, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80918-1759 or online to: www.isponline.org