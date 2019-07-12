|
MARSHA KOVACEVICH RITCHIE
July 14, 1964 - July 6, 2019
Marsha Kovacevich Ritchie passed away on July 6, 2019 at the early age of 54. She put up an honorable fight, but ultimately lost her 12-year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by the love of her three children at her home in McFarland, CA.
Born and raised in Delano, CA she was the daughter of Kenny and Mary Ann Kovacevich and one of five siblings. She attended Delano High School and graduated from Cal State Bakersfield with a degree in Business.
Marsha worked as a bookkeeper for her family farming business. She was a savvy business woman, whom everyone turned to for advice. Her greatest role in life, however, was being a mother, grandmother, and homemaker. Making memories with her family was her greatest joy and inspiration to keep fighting.
She enjoyed traveling and going to concerts and refused to let her disease slow her down. She was known for never turning down an invitation to do something fun! She had many close friendships that she cherished and made new friends everywhere she went with her infectious laugh.
Marsha is survived by her daughter Kristen and son-in-law Jon, her son Justin and daughter-in-law Briana, and her son Joseph and daughter-in-law Natosha, as well as her six grandchildren and counting (Samuel, Weston, Kate, Gianna, Warner, and Bella) who brought her so much joy! She loved life. Her strength and positive outlook were an inspiration to all who knew her.
The family would like to thank Marsha's dear friends who reached out to support her and the family in her final months. They would also like to thank her caregivers at Interim for providing her with comfortable home care and loving companionship.
A mass of Christian Burial is scheduled on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10 am at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, 1018 Frankwood Ave. Reedley, CA (Northeast corner of Manning Avenue and Frankwood Avenue). A burial ceremony shall follow at Reedley Cemetery, 2185 S. Reed Ave. Reedley, CA, at 12:30pm.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 12, 2019