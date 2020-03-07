|
MARSHA LEA (BIRKS) AKINS
August 31, 1950 - March 3, 2020
Marsha Lea Akins was born in Bakersfield, CA. She was predeceased by her parents, Russell and Luella Birks.
She helped her daughter and son-in-law's business at Elite Automotive, in the HR dept as she always said. It wasn't a job it was something to keep her busy and so she could visit with everyone. All customers would look for her everyday and still do. She is the one that kept us together aka (THE BOSS LADY NANA).
She loved her husband Chuck very dearly, and her babies, Tabby and Rainy. She helped her husband work as a welders helper when she was able to. She always tried to take care of everything that she could, although it was tough. She never wanted to bother anyone, even when she couldn't do something, she would still try. This amazing woman is going to be missed dearly. She made everyone around her laugh so much. She walked around with the biggest smile and made everyone else around her smile. She was a very strong, big hearted woman, and an amazing Wife, Mom, and Nana.
She enjoyed camping and just relaxing and loved to travel. She was the life of the party, she made everyday special. She lived for her kids and grandkids and great grandkids, she enjoyed being around everyone. She was spunky and witty and full life. She will be deeply missed by many.
She is survived by her loved ones, husband, Charles Akins; daughters, Candy Clem and son-in-law Rodney Clem, and Angela Lea Wayts; grandchildren, Ashlee and Kevin Wageman, Riley Clem, Haylee and Shannon Ferguson; great grandchildren, Aubree Lynn Wageman and Kaleb Michael Wageman.
Services will be held on March 10th at 2:00pm at Hillcrest Morturary, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93306.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 7, 2020