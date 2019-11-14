|
MARSHA LYNN MORAGNE-MANUELL
August 30, 1959 - November 6, 2019
Marsha Lynn Moragne-Manuell, age 60, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2019, after a long illness. The daughter of Sharon Maness and Glen Stoll, she was born on August 30, 1959, in Lexington, Missouri. She grew up in Kansas City, Missouri and New Orleans, Louisiana. She proudly graduated from California State University, Bakersfield, in 1998, with a degree in Sociology and was inducted as a lifetime member of Psi Chi National Honor Society in Psychology, the same year that her son graduated from Bakersfield High School. She was an employee for Kern County Department of Human Services for 25 years, first as a Word Processing Technician, then as an Eligibility Worker, and ultimately fulfilling her dream of becoming a Social Worker. Marsha was a devoted mother and animal lover, an avid reader, who enjoyed traveling, and spending time with her family. Marsha was an educated and cultured woman, yet unpretentious and empathetic and could connect with anyone she met.
She was preceded in death by her beloved grandmother, Bessie Stoll; her father, Glen Stoll; and her former husband, the father of her only child, and the love of her life, John "Pat" Moragne. Marsha was also preceded in death by her family of pets, including the first dog of her house, Iris "Miss 'Ris"; her pug, Pei Wei, who she affectionately called "Breadbox"; her Great Dane, Oreo, who never left her side; and the cat she didn't know she'd love, Nestle. She is survived by her son, Dr. Jason Patrick Manuell, DO, and his wife, Adrienne Manuell; her mother, Sharon Joya; her stepfather, Dr. Pablo Joya, MD; her brother, Cary Joya; her sister, Lucy Joya, and her husband, Rex McAllister; her former spouse, Randall P. Manuell; her daughter in-law's loving family, the Tongs; the loyal, empathetic dachshund "Mr. Champers", and her terrier Bennie, keeper of the house.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 10:00 am, at Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast, on River Road.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to the Bakersfield SPCA or the Jamison Children's Center.